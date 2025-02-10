The wife of the late former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North JB Danquah Adu, Ivy Heward-Mills, has written an open letter to Parliament asking why they are silent on the murder of her husband.

According to her, it is now nine years since her husband was murdered at their Shiashie residence when they were sleeping.

As it stands now, Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy DonDon is the only suspect in police custody and even with that, he was not found guilty after a jury vote leading the court to restart the case.

But in the letter to Parliament and the Speaker of Parliament, Ivy Heward-Mills asked why they have not said anything about it for the past 9 years leaving her and her daughters without any closure.

Citing an example, she mentioned that in June 2016, Jo Cox, a British MP, was murdered in London. The House of Commons and The House Lords were NOT silent. So why is the Parliament quiet over their case?

She continued that within five months, the culprit was found and sentenced bringing closure to the family.

The widow concluded that she pleads with Parliament to speak on the matter so she could get closure because she didn’t want to remember her late husband on his 10th anniversary and still be seeking justice for her husband.

