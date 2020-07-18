type here...
Why Kennedy Agyapong and Prophet Owusu Bempah hate Nigel Gaisie

By Mr. Tabernacle
There has been a long-standing scuffle between Kennedy Agyapong and Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel.

What we all know/ have been made to believe from our various ends is that Assin Central’s MP, Kennedy Agyapong‘s ‘war’ against Prophet Nigel Gaisie is on the grounds of exposing his ‘fake’ deeds as a man of God.

Adding more harm to the Nigel Gaisie figure, Rev Owusu Bempah also on some platforms throw shades at the former. The records are there to prove it.

Owusu Bempah in one of his interviews made mention of the fact Nigel is not spiritually strong and that people should not take him seriously.

This and many more attacks from these two great personalities have in a way diminished the image of Nigel Gaisie. Could there be more to the recent attacks on the man of God?

Well, a Kumasi based pastor who seems to know more than most of us has focused our attention on another direction on why Kennedy Agyapong and Owusu Bempah dislike Nigel Gaisie to the max.

Prophet Adu Asare, the Kumasi based pastor has given more insights and its very interesting. He has shared the secrets behind why Owusu Bempah, Kennedy Agyapong and others have set their eyes on Prophet Nigel Gaisie in recent times.

According to the man of God said there has been a well-crafted plan to defame anyone who prophesies against the ruling New Patriotic Party government.

And that Prophet Nigel Gaisie became a target because he gave a prophecy of which he said president Nana Addo-Dankwah Akufo-Addo to lose the 2020 elections.

Prophet Adu Asare, even though Prophet Nigel Gaisie has not spoken against Prophet Owusu Bempah but the latter sees him as a treat. More secrets to be unveiled soon….

Source:GHPAGE

