Big issues popping up as to why Mona Gucci was sacked from Kantanka TV (Video)

For sometime now, viewers favorite Television show show host Mona Gucci has not been hosting Kantanka TV’s ‘Link Up’ show.

This has actually opened many rooms of speculating as to why Mona has been off the TV screen for some time now.

Mona recently posted on her instgram page reacting to news circulating on social media that she has been sacked by her bosses at Kantanka TV.

Many of the reports point to the recent beef between her and her colleague TV show host at UTV Nana Ama Mcbrown as the cause.

Whiles others too are alleging that her bosses got rid of her because of what they deemed it as lies by their worker on the issue of being a lawyer.

“I resigned from Kantanka tv I wasn’t sacked… @kwesiernestofficial thank u huni u know me too well… from USA to Canada to ghana u know me too well…!! Thank u… I need to further my education…n come back to serve ghana like am supposed to..!!” Mona Gucci had this to say following the many reports about her sacking.

Well in the video below, there are many answers about the whole Mona Gucci in relation to Kantanka TV and everything. Enjoy.