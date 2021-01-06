- Advertisement -

Kwaw Kese has in a new interview questioned why he must pass through AngelTown in order for him to have a conversation with Sarkodie.

Kwaw Kese who was granting an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM disclosed that during Sarkodie’s hustling days, he was one of the few people who stood with him.

According to him, ever since Sarkodie became a known everything around him has changed.

He explained that he is having issues with him currently because he never understands why someone like him who has been with Sarkodie all this while cannot speak with him directly but rather through Angel.

Watch the video below:

Kwaw in the interview disclosed that he doesn’t need anything from Sarkodie as payback but rather he should just show love because he still remains his favourite rapper in the music industry.