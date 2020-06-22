- Advertisement -

The New Patriotic Party – NPP on Saturday, June 22 went to polls to elect Members of Parliament for the respective constituencies to contest for the general elections slated for December 7 2020.

Their internal polls at the end of the day was full of surprises. Some known and strong faces of the political party lost their seats to new candidates.

One person who’s victory has kinda generated the news is Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama, Honourable Adwoa Sarfo, the MP for Dome Kwabenya and Minster of procurement at the presidency.

Adwoa Safo contested again for the seat, this time hope were lost as it took the intervention of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to help her retain her seat as MP elect on the ticket of the ruling NPP to contest for the general elections.

Ken, speaking in a special appearance on Atinka TV gave out the real reason for supporting Adwoa Sarfo to win her primaries.

According to him, prior to the primaries at Dome Kwabenya Constituency, the speaker of Parliament Rt Hon. Prof. Mike Oquaye reached out to him for help as his son was also in the race for the same Parliamentary seat with Adwoa Safo.

“Speaker made a mistake by calling me to help his son to win the Dome Kwabenya seat knowing well the relationship that exists between myself and Adwoa Safo. I was expecting the Speaker to be neutral regarding the primaries but since he took side I also had to take side with my baby mama….” he said

Comparing and thinking through the offer by the Hon. Speaker of Parliament, he came to the conclusion to rally behind Adwoa Safo because if not for anything she’s the mother to his 2 children.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong revealed that another one thing that greatly informed his decision to rally behind Adwoa Safo was that the Hon. Speaker of Parliament as he expected to be neutral took side with son, hence he also did same form Adwoa.

Giving details on how he went about his political magic to ensure victory for Adwoa Safe explained that he dealt with the grass root party faithfuls during when he went to her constituency for one day campaign.

Considering the influence he carries in the country, it was not hectic for him in convincing the electorates to cast their votes for Adwoa Safo.