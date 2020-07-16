type here...
Why #UgandavsGhana is trending on twitter

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
Why-#UgandavsGhana-is-trending-on-twitter
Digital war between Uganda and Ghana takes over social media
Social media, twitter to be precise is facing a hilarious battle between netizens from Uganda and netizens from motherland Ghana.

Ghana has been beefing with Nigeria over so many topics, talk of who has the “Best Jollof” challenge, best footballers, and most beautiful and handsome actors and actresses respectively.

Perhaps it is time Uganda joined in as one of the social media users posted, ” Ugandans want to use Ghana as a way to be recognized as a country in Africa.” Very funny, isn’t it?

Well, it is quite unknown what caused the hilarious digital war, however, both countries are at each other’s throat throwing all manners of jabs, including funny memes and videos at each other.

This is not the first time Ghana is ”beefing” Uganda. The last time the two countries had a cyber fight was when Ugandans claimed to have better command over the English language.

The digital war that does not include the army let alone require any rockets, machine guns, or grenades, the weapons are strictly just gags and punchlines.

Amazingly, both nations have gathered twitter troops to the war front where hilarious punchlines are being unleashed.

See some of the reactions below:

