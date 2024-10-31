Why Waste Time To Reply A Poor Fool- Stonebwoy Jabs Shatta Wale

Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy has subtly thrown a shot at his colleague musician, Shatta Wale.

Everyone will witness that the latter has on several platforms fired shots at Stonebwoy, recently when she appeared on Efia Odo’s show.

Even though the topic was not about Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale dragged him, claiming he had a swollen head because of the little success and fame he had acquired.

Even though Stonebaoy, as a social media person sees all of these, he has always chosen not to reply to any of these messages.

Many have wondered why Stonebwoy neither replies nor refutes allegations leveled against him by Shatta Wale.

Well, Stonebwoy has disclosed that he sees all of Shatta Wale’s demeaning statements about him but he intentionally chooses not to reply to him.

According to Stonebwoy, he has no time to reply to fools because he has better things to do with his time.

