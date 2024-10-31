GhPageEntertainmentWhy Waste Time To Reply A Poor Fool- Stonebwoy Jabs Shatta Wale
Entertainment

Why Waste Time To Reply A Poor Fool- Stonebwoy Jabs Shatta Wale

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy has subtly thrown a shot at his colleague musician, Shatta Wale.

Everyone will witness that the latter has on several platforms fired shots at Stonebwoy, recently when she appeared on Efia Odo’s show.

Even though the topic was not about Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale dragged him, claiming he had a swollen head because of the little success and fame he had acquired.

Even though Stonebaoy, as a social media person sees all of these, he has always chosen not to reply to any of these messages.

Many have wondered why Stonebwoy neither replies nor refutes allegations leveled against him by Shatta Wale.

Well, Stonebwoy has disclosed that he sees all of Shatta Wale’s demeaning statements about him but he intentionally chooses not to reply to him.

According to Stonebwoy, he has no time to reply to fools because he has better things to do with his time.

- GhPage
cea6955e be77 4d1e 86dd b1b46a15efae
- GhPage
fa0d3b18 212d 45cc b019 76c2433366a2
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, October 31, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
86.5 ° F
86.5 °
86.5 °
61 %
2.6mph
36 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways