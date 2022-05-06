“Pregnancy will humble you” – Why women feel unattractive after giving birth

- Advertisement -

Why do most women lose all of their sparkle, gloss, and charm after giving birth? Why do people feel undesirable and “ugly” all of a sudden? What are the reasons for this?

According to new research, after giving birth, nine out of ten women quit feeling attractive.

Most moms lose confidence in their beauty “nearly immediately” after the birth of their child, according to data. One of the most common reasons for self-doubt was the physical effects of pregnancy and childbirth on the body form.

Sleep deprivation diminished sexual closeness, and a lack of “me time,” on the other hand, all have a “profoundly negative influence” on self-image, particularly among first-time mothers. Thankfully, almost all women feel “more upbeat” six months after giving birth and “like the old self” a year later.

D’Angelova, a former Harrods and Mandarin Oriental beautician surveyed 500 of her clients about their feelings after having children. She discovered that 90 per cent of those women felt less attractive after giving birth, both to themselves and to their partners.

Physical changes to their bodies, such as weight gain, stretch marks, and, in some cases, scarring after a caesarean section, were blamed by 40% of respondents.

Almost a third (31%) attributed their pessimism to a chronic lack of sleep, with many mothers receiving only five hours of uninterrupted sleep every night.

They reported that this left them unhappy and irritated during the day, with mercurial hormones compounding the problem. Another 19 per cent said they don’t have enough “me time” because parenthood prevents them from keeping their pre-parenthood health and beauty routine.

With a new baby in tow, even simple things like washing and brushing hair, putting make-up, and eating wisely became tough.

More than two-thirds of women (68%) said having a family had a “substantially” negative influence on their degree of intimacy with their partners, making them feel alone and unwanted.

Other factors contributing to low self-esteem included being confined to one’s house and a sense of ‘grief’ over the loss of a past life in which they could do as they liked. Sixty per cent of first-time mothers described themselves or their bodies as “unattractive” after childbirth.

The ‘baby blues,’ however, were only fleeting, according to 89 per cent of respondents. It was determined that it takes an average of 12 months before most people regain control of their bodies and lives.

Despite their emotions of insecurity, 100% of those polled believed that the joy of childbirth was “absolutely and entirely worth it.”

Mums who have at least two hours of “me time” each week, according to D’Angelova, are less likely to feel depressed about their body image.

“If you are constantly depressed about yourself, it might affect your relationships with your partner, children, friends, and work,” she noted.

“Taking a little time each week to look and feel good is incredibly vital, even if it’s tough (and often impossible!) with a young child.” Even if some things must be sacrificed in the short term, a little time can go a long way toward restoring that sense of inner beauty and self-worth.”