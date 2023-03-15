type here...
Why are you angry when the tables turned? -Zionfelix replies Mzbel

By Lizbeth Brown
Zionfelix and Mzbel
Few days ago, Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel reignited their long-standing feud over an interview the former granted with Blogger Zionfelix.

Afia Schwarzenegger in a no-hold-barred interview accused Mzbel of being a drug addict and also resorted to prostitution to be able to fend for herself.

In reacting to Mzbel’s ‘Asibolanga’ diss song, Afia Schwar asserted that she wasn’t perturbed about it because the song indirectly described MzBel’s own life.

Afia Schwar revisited Mzbel’s early 2000s multiple sexual abuse encounters at the hands of armed robbers and KNUST students and insensitively called her a “rape ambassador.”

ALSO READ: Drug addicted Mzbel exposed

In response to these insensitive comments, Mzbel in a live video expressed disappointment in Zionfelix for allowing Afia Schwar to disrespect her on his platform.

The ’16 Years’ hitmaker cautioned the blogger to desist from involving her in his interviews for clouts.

Well, Zionfelix has responded to Mzbel after receiving serious backlash from Mzbel and social media users for allowing Afia Schwar to use his platform to ridicule the musician.

According to the blogger, it wasn’t his intention to fuel any attack on Mzbel by Afia Schwar on his platform.

Mzbel is dear to my heart. I haven’t spoken to her in a long time but I still love her after her video. My intent was never for people to attack Mzbel, I have interviewed her so many times and I have asked her questions about Afia Schwar, so why will you be angry when the tables turn?

Mzbel has talked about people on other platforms, she talked a lot about my private life, I am also human. I feel pain. The interview wasn’t for any bad purpose and it wasn’t meant to fuel things. However Afia presents her conversation is her style, I don’t tell people how to talk neither do I tell them to target a person. If I ask a question, I don’t force you to answer.

Everyone knows ‘Asibolanga’ is about Afia Schwarzenegger. There was a song done for her and when the flyer came out, everybody associated it with her. A lot of conversation came out after the video. Afia never talked about the song so when I interviewed her, I wanted answers. It is a public song and it is not a taboo to talk about it. How she responded has nothing to do with me”, Zionfelix stated.

    Source:Ghpage.com

