“Wicked Ghanaians sent wrong videos to Guinness World Record telling them to disqualify me” – Afua Asantewaa cries (VIDEO)

Days after her Guinness World Record singing marathon attempt was disqualified by the Guinness World Record, Afua Asantewaa has been in the news for various reasons which has abruptly sent her in an explanation media tour.

In one of such media tours, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum shed some light on how some Ghanaians masterminded and ensured that her attempt to break the record for the longest singing time by an individual would not be successful.

In a post shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, Afua Asantewaa, who was speaking in an interview with Adom FM, said during her record attempt, video excepts of her singing marathon had already been sent to the Guinness World Records, trying to prompt them on why she should be disqualified.

“Even before the GWR requested for my video, they made me aware that during my attempt, some people had sent them videos pinpointing certain thinga they thought should disqualify me'” she said.”

She added that “I know some people are naturally like that, and I don’t blame them.“

