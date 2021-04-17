Wicked wife kills stepson by injecting him with insecticide

- Advertisement -

Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman for killing her stepson after she injected the boy with a poisonous substance in Nigeria.

The father of the deceased, Mr. Justine Egwuagu reporting the matter to the 9th Mile Police Division alleged that the child’s sudden death was caused by the noxious substance the wife gave him.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect confessed to having administered the poisonous drug to the child.

She claimed her husband’s failure to take care of her and their daughter was the reason to her action which wanted the child to become sick so her husband could spend money to treat him.

The child was confirmed dead in the hospital and his corpse has since been deposited in the mortuary awaiting autopsy.

The police said the container of the noxious substance and syringe she used in performing the act have been retrieved for further investigation into the case.