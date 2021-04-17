type here...
GhPageNewsWicked wife kills stepson by injecting him with insecticide
News

Wicked wife kills stepson by injecting him with insecticide

By Nazir Hamzah
Wicked wife
- Advertisement -

Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman for killing her stepson after she injected the boy with a poisonous substance in Nigeria.  

The father of the deceased, Mr. Justine Egwuagu reporting the matter to the 9th Mile Police Division alleged that the child’s sudden death was caused by the noxious substance the wife gave him.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect confessed to having administered the poisonous drug to the child.

She claimed her husband’s failure to take care of her and their daughter was the reason to her action which wanted the child to become sick so her husband could spend money to treat him.

The child was confirmed dead in the hospital and his corpse has since been deposited in the mortuary awaiting autopsy.

The police said the container of the noxious substance and syringe she used in performing the act have been retrieved for further investigation into the case.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, April 17, 2021
Accra
few clouds
91.4 ° F
91.4 °
91.4 °
58 %
4.5mph
20 %
Sat
91 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News