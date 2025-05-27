type here...
Widow buries husband inside the parlour of their new home

By Armani Brooklyn
A Nigerian woman shared how her husband, who built a house, died before he had the opportunity to move into the house.

She stated that her husband had planned on opening the new house in May, but sadly died before then.

In a video by @mummygeraldine on TikTok, the woman stated that her husband was buried in May, the same month he planned on opening his new home.

She also added that he was buried in the parlour of his new building

The widow said: “You said we will be opening our house by May and in May, you were buried inside your parlour.”

“Oh my darling husband. Don’t rest until you bring your killers down. March 30 a day to always remember then May 7 your remembrance day my forever love.”

