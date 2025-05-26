type here...
News

Widow shares late husband’s last promise to little daughter

By Armani Brooklyn
Mourning mother

A Nigerian woman mourned the death of her husband as she shared his last words to their daughter.

She narrated how she heard of his death, stating that she had no idea what happened to him.

In a video by @mummygeraldine on X, the woman said her daughter’s 4th birthday was coming up. She said:

Your last words to your daughter were that u will be coming back to carry us back home when you are back from the meeting in the village, but rather I gat a called you are no more not that u are sick i still dont know what happened to you Okpe Chief.

“I can’t even explain your death to your daughter when she is grown . Her 4th birthday is getting close she requested for a pink bicycle a green car and a pink teddy bear. MARCH 30 played an horrible movie in my life. MARCH 30 Village people took away d life of my Husband that they don’t created.”

Watch the video below:

@mummygeraldine

MARCH 30 Village people took away d life of my Husband that they don’t created #millionlikes #millionviews #fypppppppppp #populartiktok #viral_video #fyp

? original sound – Esan_Must_Laugh_Entertainment
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Anambra Market Women

Female community members digrace cheating married woman

Le Witch

Le Witch quits content creation to marry

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, May 26, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

TikToker Amaya caught cheating on her husband

Amaya and Steve

Le Witch quits content creation to marry

Le Witch

Guy flogs hookup lady for allgedly stealing his GHS 7 from his wallet

Female community members digrace cheating married woman

Anambra Market Women

Evangelist Addai is suffering Kwashiorkor in his head-Apostle John Prah

Video: Evangelist Addai is suffering Kwashiorkor in his head-Apostle John Prah reacts to killing mum
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways