Widow shares late husband’s last promise to little daughter

A Nigerian woman mourned the death of her husband as she shared his last words to their daughter.

She narrated how she heard of his death, stating that she had no idea what happened to him.

In a video by @mummygeraldine on X, the woman said her daughter’s 4th birthday was coming up. She said:

Your last words to your daughter were that u will be coming back to carry us back home when you are back from the meeting in the village, but rather I gat a called you are no more not that u are sick i still dont know what happened to you Okpe Chief.

“I can’t even explain your death to your daughter when she is grown . Her 4th birthday is getting close she requested for a pink bicycle a green car and a pink teddy bear. MARCH 30 played an horrible movie in my life. MARCH 30 Village people took away d life of my Husband that they don’t created.”

