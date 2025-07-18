type here...
Widow twerks against late husband’s coffin

By Armani Brooklyn
Widow Twerking

A funeral in Peru took a surprising turn when the fresh widow decided to twerk against a life-sized cut-out of her late husband leaning against his open coffin.

Dressed in all black, the woman was seen grinding her backside on the cardboard as a tribute to her late husband.

She seductively danced for her late husband one last time as the funeral guests clapped, whooped and cheered her on.

The gathering turned into a full-on concert as reggaeton singer, El Cangri del Callao, performed party hits.

At one point, the performer even encouraged other guests to stomp the dancefloor and shake off their sorrow.


The funeral, which took place on July 6, was later shared by El Cangri on Instagram, where it has since racked up millions of views and thousands of comments.

Watch the video below.

