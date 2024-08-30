Widows association in Ayawaso condemn John Dumelo for accusing Lydia Alhassan of having a hand in her hubby’s death

The Widows Association in Ayawaso West Wuogon has condemned John Dumelo over his comments accusing Lydia Alhassan of having a hand in her hubby’s death.

During a community engagement event organised by TV3 on Wednesday (August 28), Dumelo alleged that Alhassan was responsible for the death of her late husband, Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko.

The allegations surfaced after a section of the audience began chanting “V8,” referring to a 2017 incident in which Dumelo was accused of receiving a state-owned Toyota Land Cruiser as a gift.

Responding to the chants, Dumelo remarked, “I hear their supporters mentioning V8, V8 and if that is the case, it is also fair to say it is Lydia who killed her husband to become MP.”

In a statement dated 29 August the Widows Association described Dumelo’s remarks as “not only unfounded but also deeply offensive to all widows and women across the nation.”

The association expressed deep disappointment over the comments, adding that they are an affront to the dignity of widows, who often endure significant emotional and societal challenges following the loss of their spouses.

“Lydia Seyram Alhassan has shown immense strength and resilience in the face of personal tragedy, emerging as a dedicated public servant who has served her constituents and the nation with distinction,” the association stated.

-- AD --

It highlighted Alhassan’s contributions as a symbol of empowerment for widows, underscoring her role as Deputy Majority Chief Whip of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic and as a leading figure in Parliament.

The association condemned Dumelo’s comments as not just an attack on Alhassan but also on all widows in Ghana, noting that the remarks serve as a painful reminder of the stigmatisation and discrimination widows often face in society.