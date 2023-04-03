type here...
Wife regrets adding husband’s sidechics to WhatsApp group to warn them [Audio]

By Bra Stash
A married Nigerian woman created a WhatsApp group to alert all of her husband's alleged girlfriends.
According to reports, the woman going by the name Sugar Joy Ogah joined a WhatsApp group and invited all of her husband’s numerous side women, warning them to keep away from him or face her wrath.

For those who do not know the individual she is referring to, she could be heard in the audio issuing a warning while sharing a photo of herself and her spouse.

She received a beating for it from the ladies who were shocked by her blatant effrontery.

Others claimed they wouldn’t abandon him, while others berated her and her husband, claiming he isn’t even that precious.

Wife regrets after adding husband’s sidechics to WhatsApp group to warn them

“Change the name of the group to my fellow co-wives, not sidechics. If you were valuable to your husband, he wouldn’t have come for us” – One sidechic said

