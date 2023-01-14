The police in Lagos state have arrested a wife and husband for allegedly battering two children aged 5 and 2 whom they adopted.

The woman identified as Busola Oyediran and her partner, Akebiara Emmanuel, was arrested on Friday, January 13, by the police following reports by neighbours.

The concerned neighbours had alerted the police of the constant physical abuse of the minors by their adopted parents.

Following the report, the police stormed the Egbeda/Idimu home of the couple and arrested them.

The police later visited the hospital where the neighbours had taken the battered children for treatment.

When confronted, their mother claimed the children fell from a motorcycle and suffered serious injuries.

Confirming the arrest to the media, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin, said the couple is currently in detention and will be arraigned in court by Monday, January I6. He said the father of the children has been alerted.

