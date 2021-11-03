- Advertisement -

The Police Command in Ogun State has arrested one woman identified as Memunat Salaudeen for planning to kidnap her husband.

According to information gathered, the woman hired some people to help kidnap her husband so they can demand a huge ransom from him because he was stingy.

It continued that the accomplices were arrested by a team of patrol police in the area who saw them on a motorbike and suspected that they were up to something.

They decided to check them only to find a cutlass and a brand new rope and since they already sensed they were up to something bad, separated them to ask them questions.

They all gave different reasons for carrying the items but upon further questioning spilt out the bean that they have been tasked by Memunat to kidnap her husband.

The accomplices led the police to Memunat who also confessed that she truly asked them to help her kidnap her husband so she can get money from him.

She explained that despite doing everything for her husband, he never gives her money for anything and therefore decided to kidnap him so she could demand a huge ransom from him.