Wife bites off husband’s manhood for cheating

- Advertisement -

A Ugandan man has said goodbye to ”bedmatics” for good after his wife bit off his wang.

The woman named Asifa Nakagolo bit her husband, Bashir Mukaire’s manhood off as payback for spending the night over at his second wife’s house.

The 38-year-old Asifa buried her teeth into her husband’s prick and yanked it off after he returned from a night out in Bugweri District, Eastern Uganda on Wednesday, March 17.

Bashir’s pregnant wife apparently believed he had been getting busy with his second wife, who is also expecting a child all night, and so took her revenge on him.

Police claim that the father of nine was on the verge of losing his life after his pecker “died off” before it could be re-attached.

The 45-year-old is believed to have suffered a major tear to his genitals. “My second wife is an expectant mother, the reason why I slept there and returned to Nakagolo in the morning. Upon seeing me, she charged and gnawed into my genitals causing a major tear,” Mr Mukaire said.

After the show of cannibalism, a neighbour called an ambulance in fear that Mukaire would bleed to death if he didn’t see a medic.

Mr Suna, who is treating Mr Mukaire, said the 45-year-old will not be able to get intimate with anyone for the rest of his life.

The medic added that he will also be urinating via a catheter for the rest of his life. “His penis can’t be re-attached because it ‘died off; so to speak before it could get to the hospital. This man will not be able to have sex for the rest of his life,” he continued.

A representative of the Busoga East Police said the wife ran off after the incident and the Police are trying to hunt her down.