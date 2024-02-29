Wife calls out her best friend for trying to use juju to snatch her husband from her

- Advertisement -

A wife has called out a certain lady by the name Amaka for allegedly trying to use spiritual means to snatch her husband from her.

The wife took to social media to drag the lady and as well expose photos of the lady in a video that she shared via her TikTok handle @peace_873.



According to the wife, Amaka has been trying to snatch her husband and has gone as far as going to the beach to pay people to do spell work for her.

READ ALSO: The true story of Ataa Ayi and how his notorious armed robbery spree came to an end

She noted that she’s calling her out in the public because she isn’t afraid of her anymore.

@Peace_873 further alleged that the lady has been doing this for years.

Check out reactions trailing the video …



@Funmi_del_luna said: “See this woman o,see lieeeee abeg, Amaka wey me I know&is this not the same Amaka sister former friend, when Amaka sister found out she”

@Joyce remarked: “If dem use spell hold any man na him sabi if he no toast d girl e no go use spell for am d man mama na go run folo him son wit prayer”

@Ifeoma Cherish commented: “Ochim?If you hubby no cheat spell no go catch am?Abeg how did you find out biko make i check if them dey try tie my man??”

@user18091114754570 penned: “i am in same pain but i gather your couragement prayer is the best”

Watch the video below …



READ ALSO: You’re now broke and can’t afford fuel, sell the car to buy Okada or aboboyaa, be wise – Diana Asamoah to Edward Akwasi Boateng

READ ALSO: “S3 Gyimifuo ka…” – Moment Diana Asamoah and Edward Akwasi Boateng subtly insult themselves on live radio (Video)