Wife calls out her younger sister for sleeping with her hubby

A Kenyan lady, Akinyi Hellen, has shared her story of alleged betrayal by her younger sister, whom she described as “jealous.”

In a Facebook post on Saturday, May 3, 2025, Helen recounted how she took on the role of caregiver after their parents separated, raising her sister like her own child and ensuring she received a proper education.

Despite her sacrifices, Helen alleged that her sister went on to have an affair with her partner.

Although Helen said she chose to forgive her, she claimed that her sister then secretly worked to tarnish her reputation, spreading falsehoods and turning mutual friends against her.

Helen also revealed that she later found out her sister had been messaging the father of her child, frequently requesting money from him.

She wrote …

“How do people deal with jealous sisters? This lady is my younger sister. We share the same mum. I’m 13 years older than her. So I’ve always considered her like my daughter

“A lot happened during my teenage days and our parents separated. I decided to take my siblings and live with them. I educated my sister until she graduated.

My sister repaid me by sleeping with my man. That’s why I low-key hate marriage because part of me feel men are just evil people. Who does that? I forgave my sister but then her jealousy continued growing each day. She recruited her friends to hate me. On my face she acted innocent, very soft spoken but behind the scenes, she told people I was an evil sister.

I started using sea salt October last year and by December my sister couldn’t hide the hatred she had towards me anymore. I had even paid for a vacation in Mombasa and I ended up leaving her there.

Recently, she was all over texting the father of my kid asking for money and I let it slide. She made it a habit and I had to put a stop to that nonsense. This lady is now very salty trying to ruin everything for me.

When I say I don’t want kids anymore. I don’t want my daughter to go through the bullshit I go through in the name of siblings. What do I do to this lady? I’m posting here because I got no family to share this with. I’m a loner.”

