Wife caught in the hotel room with MD divorced

Elizabeth Mueni, a customer care officer at Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company Limited (Nawassco), who was caught in a hotel room with her boss, James Ng’ang’a, the Managing Director of the company has been divorced.

As reported, Mueni’s estranged husband, Duncan Mwangi, stormed into the hotel room on at night after receiving a tip-off and caught them red-handed.

Following the discovery of the heartbreaking incident, Mueni has been divorced by her husband.

Meanwhile, Mueni has accused her husband of persistent abuse, alleging that she had reported him to several police stations, but no action had been taken.

In March this year, Mueni said Mwangi assaulted her, pulled her hair so violently that one side of her head was left bald.

She filed a report at Mwariki Police Station.

According to Mueni, her father was also assaulted by Mwangi in 2019.

“What kind of man beats his father-in-law?” she asked.

She also accused Mwangi of infidelity and claimed she had photographs to prove that he was engaging in extra-marital affairs.

