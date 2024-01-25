Wife confesses to cheating on her husband because his manhood is too small and he also lasts one minute in bed (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian wife who made an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Aunty Naa show confessed to cheating on her husband.

According to the woman, she was forced to cheat on her husband because his manhood is too small, lasts 1 minute in bed and his hernia also makes noise anytime they are making love.

As exposed, despite being married, the woman was sleeping with a spare parts dealer who works at Suame Magazine.

The married woman gossiped about her new affair with the spare parts dealer to her friend who in turn broke the heartbreaking news to the husband.

Initially, the married woman denied ever having an extramarital affair but later admitted cheating on her husband after Aunty Naa played a series of audio recordings containing her conversations with her side guy.

Shockingly, the woman’s mother who was also present in the studio defended her daughter for cheating on her husband.

She argued that a young woman like her daughter should be allowed to enjoy sex and the fact that her husband’s manhood is small shouldn’t restrict her from finding a bigger one outside.

