Wife contracts HIV after cheating on her husband with her ex-boyfriend

A married who is in a dilemma has shared her sad story on social media seeking assistance on what to do to salvage her situation.
According to the lady who wrote to a Facebook relationship blogger, she cheated on her cheating husband and now she has landed in a hot soup.
She explained that her husband travelled for some time and out of loneliness and stress, she ended up sleeping with her ex-boyfriend who invited her to lunch.
She claims her husband was also cheating so she was frustrated and ended up having the “Stupid fling” with her ex-boyfriend.
Now, she has tested HIV+ and she is confused. She does not know if she was infected by her ex-boyfriend whom she slept with or if it was the cheating husband.
She is confused and needs help on the next step to take.
The message reads:
Good evening. I just read a post you shared from your website ‘Needle in the Hay’ and I am terrified. My husband also traveled for some time and I messed up.
I gave in to an ex, who invited me over for lunch, and one thing led to another. It was just a stupid fling. I was stressed and lonely and hurt. My husband was having an affair and it had clouded my thinking and feelings.
I recently found out I am HIV+ and I do not know whether or not I got it from my ex or husband. Neither of the men knows about my recent detection. What do I do, Dave?” – From a troubled wife.’
