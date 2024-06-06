Wife cuts the manhood of her husband after heavy intercourse while he was asleep

A newlywed woman, Habiba Ibrahim, reportedly cut the manhood of her 40-year-old husband, Salisu Idris, while he was asleep.

According to DailyTrust, Idris, a commercial motorcycle rider from Kudan in Kaduna State, said the incident occurred on May 26 after he returned from early morning prayers.

The victim recounted that he was resting on his bed when his wife suddenly attacked him with a sharp knife and cut off his manhood. Idris said his neighbours quickly came to his rescue upon hearing his screams.

Idris mentioned that they had been married for about four months and he couldn’t understand why she did it, as they loved each other and had no prior misunderstandings before the attack.

He was rushed to a hospital in Kudan and then referred to the General Hospital in Makarfi. Later, he was taken to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Zaria, where doctors worked to save his life.

“At the moment, I am more concerned about my condition. I am afraid of remarrying because of this incident,” he said.

Idris’ mother, Rabi Salisu, who is caring for him in the hospital, said that although they did not live in the same compound, he had never complained to her about his wife.