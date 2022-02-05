Wife destroys her husband’s tear rubber car with stones and sticks for cheating on her – Video

- Advertisement -

A no-nonsense wife has claimed the internet on her chest after she was filmed destroying her husbands’ tear rubber car for cheating on her.

Some wives are able to forgive their husbands after getting to know of their extra romantic affairs with other ladies but others are unforgiving.

In this fast-trending video, the wife can be seen smashing her husband’s windscreen with stones and sticks.

Apparently, she destroyed all the glasses on the car plus the taillights and other parts of the car.

The wife went very extreme because the money that the husband will use to repair the damages caused on the car could be invested into something profitable.

This same woman will beg for forgiveness in the long run, although the husband faulted but that doesn’t warrant her gruesome actions.

Watch the video below to know more…