Lady of the night vandalises client’s car

A dramatic video which has gone viral on social media shows an enraged lady of the night vandalising a client’s car for refusing to pay her after an all-night service.

In the footage, the visibly furious lady is seen using cement blocks to smash the vehicle’s windscreen, door windows, and other parts, causing significant damage.

The client, whose car was under attack, was restrained by an eyewitness from retaliating, preventing the confrontation from escalating into physical violence.

After destroying the car, the woman was seen walking away from the scene.



The incident has since sparked heated debate online, with many condemning the act while others pointed to the alleged betrayal as the root of her anger.

