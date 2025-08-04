type here...
News

Wife filmed physically assaulting her husband

By Armani Brooklyn
Wife Husband

A disturbing video that has taken over social media trends shows a wife physically assaulting her husband during a heated confrontation centred around a refrigerator.

The footage which has since gone viral and drawn strong condemnation from online users, shows the visibly agitated wife engaging in a verbal exchange with her husband before physically attacking.

In the video, she is seen slapping the back of the man’s neck multiple times.

READ ALSO: Daddy Lumba’s lookalike spotted performing at a funeral

Wife Husband

The exact cause of the dispute over the fridge is currently unknown, but the violent outburst has reignited public conversation about domestic abuse, this time with a rare focus on male victims.

Despite the provocation, the husband displayed remarkable restraint and maturity by refusing to retaliate, earning him praise across social media platforms for maintaining his composure in the face of aggression.

READ ALSO: Efia Odo addresses rumours of Daddy Lumba being her biological father

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Daddy Lumbas lookalike

Daddy Lumba’s lookalike spotted performing at a funeral

Daddy Lumbas children

Video of Daddy Lumba’s 10 children

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, August 4, 2025
23.6 C
Accra

Also Read

Sika Asem, Play Boy, Ohia Asem & More- List of songs Daddy Lumba recorded to diss Theresah’s husband

The world will come to an end on August 2- Prophet says

Is she an adult or a youngster?- Ghanaians question the age of Odo Bronii

My 60-year-old boyfriend chops me from 10pm to 5am every day- lady cries out

Efia Odo addresses rumours of Daddy Lumba being her biological father

Efia Odo and Daddy Lumba
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways