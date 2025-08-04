Wife filmed physically assaulting her husband

A disturbing video that has taken over social media trends shows a wife physically assaulting her husband during a heated confrontation centred around a refrigerator.

The footage which has since gone viral and drawn strong condemnation from online users, shows the visibly agitated wife engaging in a verbal exchange with her husband before physically attacking.

In the video, she is seen slapping the back of the man’s neck multiple times.

READ ALSO: Daddy Lumba’s lookalike spotted performing at a funeral

The exact cause of the dispute over the fridge is currently unknown, but the violent outburst has reignited public conversation about domestic abuse, this time with a rare focus on male victims.

Despite the provocation, the husband displayed remarkable restraint and maturity by refusing to retaliate, earning him praise across social media platforms for maintaining his composure in the face of aggression.

READ ALSO: Efia Odo addresses rumours of Daddy Lumba being her biological father