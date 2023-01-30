- Advertisement -



It is so painful we have gradually normalized nonsense in our society and our moral values are degrading.

When it comes to women, an alarm is blown in the market place but men have normalized this claimed it like a birthright because to them, that’s what makes them the head of the family.

Each person is responsible for the growth of their marriage and must be faithful and accountable to each other.

A young Nigerian man has taken to the internet to call out a married woman he personally knows for infidelity.

According to this young man named Marvin Mordi, he saw this lady whose marriage is barely a month old sneaking out of the hotel room with another man.

Sharing the triggering story on his Facebook timeline, Marvin wrote;

How can a woman that just got married December last year, your friends bought your Aseobi for #25,000 each not even up to one month you have started sneaking out from a boy room in a hotel at Asaba what a shame Men be wise you might be housing a professional prostitute In a disguise….

Some of them only wear their wedding rings at home once they leave the gate the handbag becomes the dwelling place of the wedding ring.

As a married man always observe your wife don’t be too carried away with the painted love she is professing this ladies are something else…

Be wise oooo Asaba don cast..Married ladies no let single guys relate with single girls again oo..Justice for single girls… Justice for married Men…

Gradually, it’s becoming acceptable for both husbands and wives to cheat because, at the end of the day, the blame game will win.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the trending post…

sarcastic_emblem – On a more serious note, itsq the men thats making the heart of women strong, they have taught women and women have learnt well ???? women are now good students



jendashh – As much as I don’t support what this person did and I will never instigate or do such. But guys let’s stop with the double standards. If it’s the husband that was coming out of the hotel with side chic u won’t bring it here. For all I care 1 or more of his side chics attended that wedding but no na normal things. Fear human beings!

armie_claassen – Ok..my problem is this. When your life is good you don’t celebrate and appreciate your woman but when shit is pounding at your door now you want to blame her! I no sabi this kind of thing! And another thing Mr. Man, did you look after your wife properly? Because as a woman, let me tell you if we are taken care of mentally, emotionally, physically & spiritually, no man can ever make us look twice at him even if he be rich boy and una tout!



queen_deb_orville – So the people the women are cheating with are they not Men? People’s bf and husbands?? Make una rest abeg. When men dey cheat una go say make the woman no leave make she forgive the man. Y’all forget we are humans we have feelings. What u dont want to be done to u dont do it to ur partner!!! Simple!

