Wife in tears as her husband files for divorce for slapping his mother back during a heated argument

A young woman has sought the advice of netizens after her husband filed for a divorce over her disrespectful action towards his mother.

The lady explained that her mother-in-law came to provide traditional postpartum care and support for her and her newborn, which is popularly called ‘omugwo‘ in Nigeria.



She disclosed that they got into an argument which escalated into a physical altercation, She said her mother-in-law slapped her for talking back at her, and she returned the slap in a heartbeat.

According to her, she retaliated against the slap because her mother-in-law has no right to slap her as she is not her mother.

This apparently infuriated her husband and he sent her packing from their matrimonial home and filed for a divorce. The woman said she is confused and needed advice on how to handle the matter.

“Please mummy they are ganging up on me please share for me now. Is getting hotter here. My mum Inlaw that came for omugwo has scattered my peaceful home.

The thing is that me and her entered argument and she mentioned my mum did not train me not to reply adults when they are talking and I told her what did her own mum teach her that she is here to cause problems and she stood up and slapped me and I revenge. She is not my mum and have no right to slap me.

THis made my husband file for a divorce outrightly, that he can never stay with someone that raised hands to his mum. But she did not explain the truth that made him so angry.

I want to know if I should involve people because he is also saying I should leave the house and I know my husband once I leave he won’t ever look back, he has been a good partner but see what his mum caused. I need advise urgently let me know what steps to take I beg you”

