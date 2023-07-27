Wife in tears as husband takes over boutique he opened for her

- Advertisement -

A married Nigerian woman has taken to social media to seek public opinion after sharing a heartbreaking story of how her husband has robbed her of ownership of the store he built for her immediately it began to flourish.

According to the lady, after they married, her husband opened a boutique for her and informed her that she was going to run it like a family business.

She further asserted in her write-up, months after she started seeing success, she subsequently told her husband more about the business and he continued to invest in it.

However, after the business began to thrive, he began he ruthlessly took over from her and also entirely cut her off from anything relating to the business.

The pained wife emotionally wrote…



Am in tears now , because what in the name of trust issues is this , this has never happened, I always do accounting when he travels and tells him when the girls didn’t account for some money. Now I feel like he just called me a criminal in front of the girls

And he expect me to just sit down and be looking at them work and close the shop with them at night

Am really hurt, should I stop going to the shop for this 3 weeks he will be away?

I see this my husband like someone who can surprise me at anytime.

I miss my business, should I save up and start same business somewhere else ? What happens to me 150k job?

I also need words of encouragement from women married to husbands who don’t respect them”

