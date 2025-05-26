Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

NIGERIA – The married woman caught in the viral tape with a married man in Anambra state has finally opened up on what transpired between her and her man in the video.

The viral video circulating on social media shows a married man and a married woman having fun in a room.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, was said to be a titled chief in Uga, Aguata local government area of Anambra state.

The woman, according to sources, is from Mbise in Imo state, but married to a man in Uga, Anambra state. She is also said to be operating a provision store in Orie Uga market.

Information from a reliable source has it that the video was published on social media by the woman’s husband, who got the clip through their daughter.

According to the source, after recording the video, the woman deleted it, but was unaware that a copy remained hidden in a file on her phone.

The source added that the woman’s daughter accessed her phone to watch videos and listen to music.

While browsing, she discovered the intimate video involving her mother and the alleged lover.

READ ALSO: Suzzy Pinamang to undergo eye surgery in June

WATCH THE MARRIED WOMAN’S HOT ATOPA VIDEO HERE

Without confronting her mother, she forwarded the clip to her father.

Upon viewing the video, the husband reportedly shared it with his family’s WhatsApp group and subsequently on various community platforms, which led to its rapid spread and sparked intense discussions both online and offline.

Sharing her side of the story in a new interview, the woman said

“Since I got married to my ex-husband, I had never had rest in his house. It was beating, bullying and molestation all through. My brothers and sisters, and my children, including my daughter who shared the video with her father, are all aware of my sufferings under him as my husband.

“I had sons and daughters with him, and they all witnessed how I lived with their father, constantly in fear and sadness.

He would always beat me up, throw me out to spend days outside my matrimonial home. Sometimes, when I ran to my father’s house, he would come there to molest me; if I ran to a friend’s house, he would come there to beat me up.

“Everybody who knew us together would attest that I never found peace in that marriage. One of those days when my husband threw me out of his house, it was this very man in question who took care of me.

Everybody who knows me is aware that this newly found love is my joy and the love of my life. I never found in my husband the kind of love I find in this man.

“As they’re abusing me for having affairs outside my marriage, did my husband complain to anybody that he has ever seen me with another man since I got married to him? Since we separated, has he not been having affairs with other women?”

Asked how the phone and the information got into her daughter’s hands, she said: “The truth is that I deleted the video from my phone, not knowing that it was still hidden in a separate file.

“I travelled to spend time with one of my daughters, who recently put to bed. While travelling, I left the phone with another daughter staying with me, because the phone was broken and needed to be repaired. She repaired the phone in my absence and started using it.

It was in the course of using the phone that she saw the video in one of the files.” She expressed surprise, saying that she never believed that her own daughter would see such a video, and instead of calling her attention as her mother, she would forward it to her father, wondering what she gained in doing so.

Asked how and when she started the affairs with her new man, she said:

“One of those torture days, when my ex-husband beat me until I was unconscious of my surroundings, it was this man who picked me up and took me to the hospital, where I was revived.

READ ALSO: Female community members digrace cheating married woman