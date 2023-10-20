- Advertisement -

The wife of Bennett Adomah Agyekum who is the CEO of Kikibees and Noire Lounge in East Legon was spotted at her husband’s one-week observation shedding uncontrolable tears.

The widow was seen in an exclusive video online with her family and some bodyguards who tried their best to comfort her but to no avail.

She eventually broke down in tears in front of the portrait of her deceased husband and nearly fell to the ground.

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, the one-week memorial service for the late Ben was held. Near friends and family members were there.

The businessman’s ultimate funeral services have been scheduled for December 9 and 10, 2023.

The burial ceremonies would be performed in the forecourt of the East Legon Executive Clubhouse in Accra, the family said during his one-week observance.