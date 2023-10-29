“Wife material” – Reactions as woman happily shares a single malt bottle and a piece of cigarette with her hubby

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian wife has gotten many people talking as a video of her and her husband happily sharing a bottle of malt and a piece of cigarette lands on the internet.



In the now-viral video, the woman, who appeared calm, was seen sipping a malt drink and then handing it over to the man beside her, believed to be her husband.



Not long after, the man, who was initially smoking a cigarette, received the malt as he passed the cigarette, along with other substances, across to his wife.

As the video circulated on the internet, concerned individuals flooded the comment section of the post to praise the woman and their love life.

See some reactions below:

atinukeoluwatosi5: “?The woman understands like Kilode 1 billion yards wife material.”

Naomi blossom: “?d maltina sef no show for their body, d drugs don neutralize d power of d drink shhooo.”

SOLID: “?Life no hard na una wan date yahoo boy.”

Honey Empire: “?Malt wey no reach only me I go Kon dey share am with another person NEVER.”

Pat Rachel Aleyi582: “?That striker and hollandia milk sachet for ground caught my attention.”

Har Yhinkhe: “?Love no hard nxxxa you Dey find person wey get money.”

Kifayah: “?Omo many things dey happen for your area.”

