Wife murders husband and buries him under their bedroom’s floor

A 43-year-old Ugandan woman has been busted for killing her husband and burying his body beneath the floor of their bedroom.

Sharon Nshemereirwe is alleged to have killed her husband, Beinomugisha, in their mud-and-wattle home in Kaniga I village, Buhweju district, Rwengwe subcounty.

According to police investigations, the motive remains unclear, but the details emerging from the case paint a grim picture of betrayal and concealed truths.

The disappearance of Beinomugisha initially prompted inquiries from friends and relatives.

Nshemereirwe reportedly told them her husband had gone to South Sudan for work.

“He got a construction job and is working hard for us,” she consistently claimed.

However, family members grew suspicious anmd reported the case to the police.

Nshemereirwe allegedly struck her husband in the head with a hammer while he was sleeping

Afterward, she is said to have wrapped his body in bedsheets, a blanket, and a tarpaulin before burying him in a shallow grave dug under their bedroom floor. The burial site was then covered with more tarpaulin.

Before allegedly burying her husband, Nshemereirwe reportedly sent her 13-year-old son, Silver Beinomugisha, away for the day, instructing him to stay at the family’s roadside shop after school. Silver later told police he was told not to come straight home.

The silence surrounding Beinomugisha’s disappearance was eventually broken when Nshemereirwe reportedly confessed to the crime.

“I thought I could keep it to myself forever,” she allegedly told investigators. “But I broke down and told one of my siblings. I didn’t think they would tell.”

Following the alleged murder, Nshemereirwe reportedly locked the bedroom and began sleeping in the sitting room, meters away from her buried husband.

Further investigation revealed that five individuals were living in the home at the time: a two-week-old baby, Silver, a nine-year-old daughter with a mental disability, the deceased husband, and Nshemereirwe.

