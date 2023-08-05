“If the money was for my husband, then I’m coming for it”: Wife Of Cecilia Dapaah’s Late Brother Storms Court Over Husband’s $800K

- Advertisement -

The wife of the late brother of Cecilia Dapaah is demanding the $800,000 her husband gave to the former minister’s family before he passed as spread by senior foot soldiers of the government. The money was in the possession of the former sanitation minister, who claims her late mother gave it to her for safekeeping. The $800,000 is part of the $1 million and others stolen from the former sanitation minister’s home by her domestic workers.

The surviving spouse of the late brother of Cecilia Dapaah who is mentioned as the owner of the stolen $800,000 has gone to court to retrieve the money. The $800,000 is part of the $1 million stolen from the former sanitation minister’s home last year.

Irene Kensah has filed processes at the court to obtain the legal authority to take over her late husband’s properties and has included the stolen $800,000.

Irene told the media recently that she knew nothing about the cash until controversial broadcast journalist Paul Adom-Otchere disclosed it on his TV show.

Paul Adom-Otchere, who has become a senior foot-soldier of the the ruling government and notorious for defending the Akufo-Addo government and its appointees on a wide range of issues, disclosed that a source close to the former minister’s family has confirmed that Cecilia Dapaah’s part in the stolen $1 million was only $200,000 and the rest belonged to her late brother.

The Good Evening Ghana host said the former minister’s late brother first gave the money to their mother before he passed and before their late mother died, she also gave it to the former minister for safekeeping.

“Just you, I knew nothing about that money until we all heard about it in the media. I was on my way to meet my lawyer about a Letter of Administration and the issue only came up when I was with him. So I have been advised by the lawyer to include it because that is how it can be retrieved by law,” Irene Kensah told local language radio station, Sompa FM.

Confirming the move, Irene Kensah’s lawyer, identified only as Kusi, also spoke on Sompa FM and explained that although the money has been allegedly stolen, it is on record that the accused persons built houses and bought cars.