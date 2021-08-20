- Advertisement -

Anita Okoye who happens to be the wife of Nigerian superstar Rudeboy of P-Square fame according to information who have heard has filed for divorce.

According to the document which is currently on our news desk, Anita Okoye is seeking marriage dissolution because of irreconcilable differences.

The doc however suggests that it intends to inform the singer that his wife has begun the process of obtaining a former Decree of Divorce.

The legal petition was filed in an Abuja High Court and has the husband’s name listed as the defendant.

See the document below:

Rudebwoy

Meanwhile, there’s no response yet from both couples and we’ll update you on any proceeds.