type here...
Source:GhPage
News

Wife of the married man who was unalived inside sidechick’s room speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
Mpasatia Tragedy

The wife of the man who died inside his sidechicks room has spoken for the first time after the unfortunate incident.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, she lamented over her husband’s decision to pursue another woman, whom she described as less attractive, a choice that has ultimately cost him his life.

She expressed deep concern for the future of their three school-going children, by stressing on the immense burden this tragedy has placed on her and the family.

BACKGROUND

Over the weekend, a tragic incident in Mpasatia, near the Ashanti Region left 36-year-old Emmanuel Somiah dead after a confrontation with another man inside his sidechick’s room.


According to eyewitnesses, Emmanuel, who was the main boyfriend of the woman at the center of the incident was the one who rented the room for her.

READ ALSO: GES Debunks Teacher Kwadwo’s Reinstatement Reports

Mpasatia

However, on Saturday, August 23, 2025, he was reportedly tipped off that another man, identified only as Jeff, was with his girlfriend.

He rushed to his sidechick’s place after the tip-off off and lo and behold, he found the two together.

[monsterinsights_popular_posts_inline]

This led to a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical fight

The struggle took a fatal turn when Emmanuel collapsed.

In a shocking display of alleged indifference, residents claim the woman showed no concern for his well-being and, when asked to help, reportedly stated she “doesn’t care if her boyfriend dies.”

Following the collapse, the suspect, Jeff, fled the scene and is currently the subject of a police manhunt.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Wife nabs husband with her sister

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Teacher Kwadwo

GES Debunks Teacher Kwadwo’s Reinstatement Reports

Aseidu Nketiah

Declaring state of emergency on Galamsey is dangerous– Asiedu Nketiah

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, August 27, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

People hate you because you married a devilish fool- Afia Schwar tells Empress Gifty

VIDEO: Wife nabs husband with her sister

Man and Woman

How Bright Aweh masterminded the unaliving of Stephen King Amoah

Bright Stephen King Amoah 1

Pastor crashed to death by a falling water tank

A Crashed Car

GH man thrown out of his house by his wife in the UK

Husband sitting on the street
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways