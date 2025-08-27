Wife of the married man who was unalived inside sidechick’s room speaks

The wife of the man who died inside his sidechicks room has spoken for the first time after the unfortunate incident.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, she lamented over her husband’s decision to pursue another woman, whom she described as less attractive, a choice that has ultimately cost him his life.

She expressed deep concern for the future of their three school-going children, by stressing on the immense burden this tragedy has placed on her and the family.

BACKGROUND

Over the weekend, a tragic incident in Mpasatia, near the Ashanti Region left 36-year-old Emmanuel Somiah dead after a confrontation with another man inside his sidechick’s room.



According to eyewitnesses, Emmanuel, who was the main boyfriend of the woman at the center of the incident was the one who rented the room for her.

READ ALSO: GES Debunks Teacher Kwadwo’s Reinstatement Reports

However, on Saturday, August 23, 2025, he was reportedly tipped off that another man, identified only as Jeff, was with his girlfriend.

He rushed to his sidechick’s place after the tip-off off and lo and behold, he found the two together.

[monsterinsights_popular_posts_inline]

This led to a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical fight

The struggle took a fatal turn when Emmanuel collapsed.

In a shocking display of alleged indifference, residents claim the woman showed no concern for his well-being and, when asked to help, reportedly stated she “doesn’t care if her boyfriend dies.”

Following the collapse, the suspect, Jeff, fled the scene and is currently the subject of a police manhunt.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Wife nabs husband with her sister