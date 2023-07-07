type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleWife on the verge of dying after she went naked for a...
Lifestyle

Wife on the verge of dying after she went naked for a pastor to apply medicine on her body

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Wife on the verge of dying after she went naked for a pastor to apply medicine on her body
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian pastor based in Mampong in the Ashanti Region has been accused of using a married woman for sacrifice

According to the married woman, Sofo Osei lured her into his room with the promise of delivering her from the shackles of the devil.

READ ALSO: Full video of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students atopa marathon

Wife on the verge of dying after she went naked for a pastor to apply medicine on her body

When she entered his room, he stripped her naked and applied a local concoction on her entire body.

After that incident, she mysteriously fell ill and has since been suffering from different kinds of sickness.

Initially, she assumed he had been cursed but it has been found out that it’s Sofo Osei who has used her for sacrifice.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Part two of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students’ atopa video lands online

READ ALSO: Clear photos of the lady in the trending Kwadaso SDA nursing training atopa video drops

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Friday, July 7, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    80 ° F
    80 °
    80 °
    76 %
    3.1mph
    88 %
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways