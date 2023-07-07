Wife on the verge of dying after she went naked for a pastor to apply medicine on her body

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian pastor based in Mampong in the Ashanti Region has been accused of using a married woman for sacrifice

According to the married woman, Sofo Osei lured her into his room with the promise of delivering her from the shackles of the devil.

When she entered his room, he stripped her naked and applied a local concoction on her entire body.

After that incident, she mysteriously fell ill and has since been suffering from different kinds of sickness.

Initially, she assumed he had been cursed but it has been found out that it’s Sofo Osei who has used her for sacrifice.

