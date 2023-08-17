- Advertisement -

A man has been left in shock after discovering that his wife owns the house they have been renting for the past eleven (11) years.

In a video available on social media, the man invited his wife to meet him in town and confronted her about his discovery but the wife played smart and denied it at first but later confirmed it.

According to the man, he was working in an oil company when he met and married his wife but after a few years, he lost his job and has been hustling to make a living to take of his family.

Also Read: Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly destroys the relationship between the husband of Ohemaa Woyeje and a borga friend

He added that he was giving her N800k equivalent to Ghc11k a month when things were good but when things went bad he asked her to borrow him money so he could start up something since he was aware she was saving the money.

But his wife in her response told him she couldn’t give him any money because she had been scammed by some fraudsters and due to that she did not have money to support him starting another business.

The man said he accepted the excuse his wife gave him since he had no reason to doubt her claim.

They needed to move to a different place so they could live within their means and it was his wife who introduced an agent to him who assisted them to get a place which cost them N350,000(Ghc5.1k) a month.

Also Read: Tracey Boakye funded your father’s funeral – Ayisha Modi takes on Afia Schwarzenegger

He has been hustling and paying the rent for this place for the past eleven years and he just discovered that the place they were staying actually belonged to his wife and she had sought the service of another man to act as an agent.

When confronting his wife, she denied being the owner of the house but when her husband informed her he had visited a fetish priest to ask him about what was happening in his life.

He continued that the fetish priest informed him that his wife was the owner of the house they were staying adding that if she denied he should just leave because in the next 24 hours, something was going to happen to her.

It was at this point the wife opened up and confessed to being the owner of the house.

Also Read: Secretary arrested for hacking ADB’s ATMs and stealing money

Watch the video below: