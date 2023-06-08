Wife whose pastor-husband forced her to have intercourse with their Bulldog speaks

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, a Ghanaian woman anonymously revealed how her ex-husband forced her to sleep with their bulldog anytime they had intercourse and recorded the act.

According to the lady, before marrying her ex-husband who was a pastor when she met him, he was dating a guy named Albert who was at Legon during that period.

But the pastor was able to convince her to dump Albert for him and later marry her.

After their wedding, they went on a honeymoon and it was only then that she got to know that her ex-husband likes anal sex.

READ ALSO: My pastor husband forces me to sleep with our Bulldog and records it – GH woman reveals

In the write-up, the lady revealed that she refused to allow her ex-hubby to have his way with her because she was afraid of anal sex but after three days, she allowed him to penetrate her anus.

Anytime he tells him to have sex with her through her vajayjay, he will rather force her to sleep with their bulldog.

She got pregnant for the bulldog on several occasions and her husband always invited his personal doctor into the house to carry out an abortion on her.

Well, after the story went viral on social media, a lot of netizens suggested that the story is fake because there’s no way anything of such can happen under the sun.

Reacting to the claims that she scripted the story to go viral on social media, the lady has maintained that it’s true that she was forced to have intimacy with their bulldog.

In a part of her rebuttal, she said;

“Yes, I got pregnant and had multiple abortions. Whenever the bulldog was having intimacy with me, it just feels like a normal human being. Maggot started coming out from my V at a point in time”

READ ALSO: Pastor caught sleeping with a married woman (Video)

READ ALSO: “He raped me twice and sent me Ghc 128 to treat myself” – Junior Pastor accuses senior pastor