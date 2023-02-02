Baldness is just a smokescreen to conceal the fact that she is seeing another guy elsewhere probably at her place of work. It’s the scapegoat she is using to keep hoeing.
A 28-year-old wife who is a nurse has anonymously revealed that she wants to divorce her husband because he’s going bald.
According to this lady, she grew up hating bald men with passion but after 6 years of marriage, her husband who is only 31 years old has started growing bald.
His baldness started last year and initially, she thought it was a joke but it has now gotten out of hand as he has now lost all his middle hair.
The wife claims she feels shy and ashamed anytime her husband visits her at the workplace because she’s too young to be married to a bald-headed man.
In her writeup, she also disclosed that she has denied her husband sex for some months now as she’s still contemplating seeking a divorce from him.
This is life, we shall even die, even her bortos will shrink very soon as she ages.
She might even lose an arm in an accident, so this is life and we can’t change certain aspects of it.
Read her post below to know more…
Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the trending post…
