A 28-year-old wife who is a nurse has anonymously revealed that she wants to divorce her husband because he’s going bald.

According to this lady, she grew up hating bald men with passion but after 6 years of marriage, her husband who is only 31 years old has started growing bald.

His baldness started last year and initially, she thought it was a joke but it has now gotten out of hand as he has now lost all his middle hair.

The wife claims she feels shy and ashamed anytime her husband visits her at the workplace because she’s too young to be married to a bald-headed man.

In her writeup, she also disclosed that she has denied her husband sex for some months now as she’s still contemplating seeking a divorce from him.

This is life, we shall even die, even her bortos will shrink very soon as she ages.

She might even lose an arm in an accident, so this is life and we can’t change certain aspects of it.

Bald hair na bad something? This is what happens when they gives small pikin wey never ripe for marriage out for one.. marriage no be base on breast, nyansh and puna alone.. the mental part of marriage is the koko.. just imagine why this one is hating on her husband.. Tufiakwa — C H A R L E $ ? (@BrainBorx) February 1, 2023

Her reason is simple it’s because the man is a TEACHER ( low income ) If her husband is Obi Cubana for instance do you think she will complain? — Chiboy Jakarta (@Dominic66189329) January 31, 2023

My late dad was bald. He had a fine shape of head. He was fit and healthy. Funny enough i don't like hairy men.

Be bald and smooth like a baby's bottom.

Ah ya yai.

A soothing sight for the eyes ? — Oiza Emmanuel (@Nuel_Oiza) February 1, 2023

Honestly Agba sir, this woman simply never loved this man!

Everything was on the surface! I hate to see a family with kids split apart because of a lousy excuse that can be solved by 5 mins at the barber's shop or the marriage counsellor ? — Che C Godswill (@_chetasuh) January 31, 2023

Please divorce him. Bald men like me should do not deserve love. Again, he should have disclosed to you that he would be bald in future. Having concealed this information, he is deceitful. — Nnamdi Ani (@AniNnamdiChris_) January 31, 2023

If you're sincere that the baldness is the only issue then it's not hard to fix.



1} Tell him how much you dislike the baldness

2) Advice him to change his look by going on skin with beards andor moustache. — The Fisher ? (@The_Fisher_) January 31, 2023

