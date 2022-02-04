type here...
Wife pounces on sick husband’s side chick and beats her mercilessly at the hospital while on treatment (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
An angry and ‘no nonsense’ wife created a scene at the hospital after her sick husband’s side chick decided to visit him at the hospital while on treatment.

The side chick came to the hospital to visit her lover. Unfortunately for her, the wife had taken the lead and was there at the hospital.

The married woman who has been looking for a chance to settle scores with the side chick met her at the perfect moment.

The ailing husband jumped from his bed to settle the fistfight between his wife and side chick inside the ward.

Nurses inside looked on unconcerned without any attempt to separate the women who had gripped each other to the ground.

