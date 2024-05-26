Nigerian musician Harry Songs has become the latest victim of heartbreak after going online to voice out his current situation.

According to the musician, the greatest mistake he ever made was to marry into a promiscuous family.

In a video available online, he disclosed that his wife who was staying under the same roof with him informed him that she was pregnant when he had stopped sleeping with her for over a year.

He mentioned that at that point, he realised his wife had been sleeping with another man outside their matrimonial home.

In the video he is heard saying; “My ex-wife’s mother just married her seventh or sixth husband yet she is still cheating in that marriage. That’s the kind of family I married into.

“My wife came to inform me that she was pregnant when I stopped sleeping with her for almost a year. She was pregnant for another man inside my marriage. The only thing I did was to ask her to return to her family. I needed time to get to know her because I didn’t know who she really is. I married her because people said she was a loyal, humble and God-fearing Christian.”

Watch the video below: