A married man has taken to Twitter to share how his wife paid him back because he cheated on her.

According to the man, he cheated on his wife on two occasions and at a point, he accidentally killed her cat.

Fast forward, his wife decided to get pregnant for their marriage counsellor and worse of all decided to keep the baby from her adulterous relationship.

He continued that he confronted her over the decision to get pregnant and keep the baby of another man but she slit his throat with a knife.

He concluded that they are still together because of the ‘For better For Worse’ vow they took on their wedding day.