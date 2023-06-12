“The wife pretended to the Family that everything was Okay in the marriage” – Niece of the GH Chief who shot his wife tells more

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The Niece of the Ghanaian Man who shot his wife and later killed himself identified as Chnatell Boateng has bared it all about what she knows about the story of the GH Couple in her latest interview with GHPafge TV.

For the first in the media space, the Niece disclosed that the wife (the one the Chief shot, and is in critical condition) always pretended to the family of the deceased that things are okay with her and the husband.

She further disclosed that the wife of the Chief had her reasons but each time she was asked when a complaint is lodged against her by the husband she will tell the family that she has done nothing and that she is having a good time with the husband.

The wife does this to cut conversations that might follow when the family (especially the husband’s sister) asks her about the issues brought before her by her brother who in the deep was wrecked by the marriage.

WATCH THE VIDEO