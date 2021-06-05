type here...
GhPageNewsFamily cries out as wife refuses to provide proof of husband's alleged...
NewsNigeria News

Family cries out as wife refuses to provide proof of husband’s alleged death or burial

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

The whereabouts of a US-based Nigerian man has become a mystery to his family as his wife has refused to provide evidence of his alleged death or burial.

The man, identified as Omorinbola Olatunji, and his Nigerian wife, according to his family, moved to Illinois, US, in November 2016.

His sister, Omorinbola Mojisola Ijatuyi, reveals that in January 2018, the wife, Tosin Lawal, called to tell the family that her husband is dead.

They were devastated by the news but made efforts to console her and subsequently requested photos of his body and his burial so they could see him one last time.

However, till date, she has reportedly refused to send proof of her husband’s death or explain how he died.

Mojisola said Tosin was always making excuses and stopped communicating with the family. She said she tried contacting her via Facebook but she blocked her on the platform.

She added that Tosin also denied them access to the child she had with her brother abroad.

In a lengthy post she shared on Facebook, Mojisola wrote:

“Pls, everyone in the world that can help, we need your help, because my family is so helpless.

“My brother who is in this picture Omorinbola Olatunji and the wife Tosin Lawal  travelled to US( Illinois) in year Nov 2016,  and everything was going on smoothly between them, she even gave birth to a child on getting there, but after a year and 2 months the story changed.

 “Our brother wife called us one early morning on Sunday 20th of January 2018 and informed us that our brother is dead, we were all shocked and in deep sorrow but we consoled her and encouraged her to be strong and told her to just send pictures of him been buried so that we can see him for the last time before his laid to rest. She told us that CAC church South exchange Chicago 2 were the one that did the funeral.

 “Surprising our wife refused to send to us any evidence regarding my brother death, she said that the pictures were to large for her to send to us, later she said  her phone crashed and she lost all pictures of his burial and the incident scene, she couldn’t not even explain what killed him, she said 2 different stories , she also stopped communicating with all of us including my aged parents,she did not even consider that my daddy  who was the one that sponsored them both to US just  had accident then,after a while I tried all means to contact her I asked her why was she not sending those pictures that we requested earlier, she became very angry and unfollow me on Facebook ,she also denied us  access to the child.

 “Also her mummy who reside at (no [redacted] street Mushin Lagos) threatened my parents that they are not supposed to ask for any evidence regarding my brother death and they should warn their children not to post anything relating to incident online. Even after inviting my parents all the way from Akoko to Lagos, she could not give them and evidence to prove my brother death, she said we should just take it like that.

 “Up till now we have not heard anything regarding my brother pls help us to share this till it can get to someone that can help us.”

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, June 5, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
70 %
3.2mph
20 %
Sat
84 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News