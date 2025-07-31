Wife returns from church to catch cheating husband

A wife broke into tears after returning from church to find her husband in bed with another woman.

In the emotional video, the heartbroken wife can be heard questioning her husband for bringing another woman into their marital home.

According to the wife, she went to church to pray for their marriage at her husband’s instruction.

Not knowing he had planned to bring another woman to their house to engage with her.

Meanwhile, her husband was home, engaging with another woman.

In the course of the confrontation, the husband claimed it was a mistake and not intentional.

“I’m now coming from church after praying for our marriage, what is this girl doing… I’m coming from church, you’ve now turned me into a laughing stock”