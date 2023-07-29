Wife reveals how her husband forced her to be sleeping with a snake for his business to flourish

- Advertisement -

A 45-year-old woman has recounted how a bizarre and terrifying ritual involving a snake made her flee from her matrimonial home.

The lady identified as Juliet Murwira, told H-Metro that her husband used her in a ritual involving a snake to enhance the prosperity of his business, Ngoshi Transport.

In the interview, she noted that her husband has multiple wives and over 50 children.

The Zimbabwean woman said;

“Mungoshi is the owner of Ngoshi Transport and he has been using me for years to make money. The juju he uses requires him to sleep with different women, and me to sleep with his snake. I ran away because I couldn’t bear the pain anymore.

“It has been two years since I left him and l don’t know why he keeps chasing after me, and accusing me of eloping with another man.”

Responding to the allegations, Mungoshi questioned why she remained silent for over two decades if these rituals were happening all along.

He said;

“I have been married to Juliet for more than 20 years, how come she kept quiet for all those years that she had been sleeping with a snake? She is just trying to run away from the fact that she had been sleeping with Richmore Matambanadzo, who is based in the United Kingdom.

“I am not saying this because I want her back, but l want the world to know what Juliet did to me.”

The publication reports that Kennedy Mungoshi expressed his shock at finding Juliet gone and learnt about her departure from neighbourhood gossip.

