Wife shares the pictures of her hubby’s sidechick online and curses her

A crying wife has taken to the internet to share pictures of her hubby’s side chick who has ruined her marriage.

According to the married woman who shared the sad tale of how her once sweet marriage to her hubby has turned sour, her husband was a loving man until the side-chick came into the scene.

Before her husband met Benita, he used to give him a monthly allowance which was the same amount as she would have been receiving as a registered nurse.

However, for the past 2 years now, her husband has stopped giving her the agreed monthly allowance after making her a housewife.

Now, he hardly stays at home as he spends most of his time at the apartment he has rented for Benita.

Read the screenshots below to know more…

