type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWife shares the pictures of her hubby's sidechick online and curses her
News

Wife shares the pictures of her hubby’s sidechick online and curses her

By Armani Brooklyn
Wife shares the pictures of her hubby's sidechick online and curses her

A crying wife has taken to the internet to share pictures of her hubby’s side chick who has ruined her marriage.

According to the married woman who shared the sad tale of how her once sweet marriage to her hubby has turned sour, her husband was a loving man until the side-chick came into the scene.

Before her husband met Benita, he used to give him a monthly allowance which was the same amount as she would have been receiving as a registered nurse.

READ ALSO: Medikal speaks about the possibility of getting back to Fella after divorce and fight over properties

However, for the past 2 years now, her husband has stopped giving her the agreed monthly allowance after making her a housewife.

Now, he hardly stays at home as he spends most of his time at the apartment he has rented for Benita.

Read the screenshots below to know more…

READ ALSO: Agbeve R/C: Here’s the Trending video of the most beautiful government primary school in Ghana

READ ALSO: Ghanaians call for the immediate arrest of Lilwin over the death of the 3-year-old boy involved in his accident

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
80.2 ° F
80.2 °
80.2 °
81 %
2.1mph
100 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways